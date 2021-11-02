Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For Myles Turner

Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Opinion: Trading For This Player Would Give The New York Knicks A Real Chance In The Eastern Conference
    Publish date:

    Opinion: Trading For This Player Would Give The New York Knicks A Real Chance In The Eastern Conference

    The New York Knicks are off to a 5-2 start this season, and I think they should make a trade with the Indiana Pacers to bolster their team for a run at an NBA Finals this season.
    Author:

    The New York Knicks are off to a 5-2 start this season, and I think they should make a trade with the Indiana Pacers to bolster their team for a run at an NBA Finals this season.

    The New York Knicks are 5-2 and off to an excellent start to the 2021-22 NBA season. 

    This is also coming off of a season where Julius Randle was an All-Star, Tom Thibodeau was the NBA's Coach of The Year and the Knicks had a 41-31 record that gave them home-court advantage in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. 

    They did lose to the Atlanta Hawks in five games in the first round, but clearly, they are on a big upward trajectory. 

    Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers are off to a 2-6 start to the season.

    The Pacers have a lot of good players all over the roster, but no true star power, and maybe it's time they think about selling high on some of their talented players. 

    I think the Knicks should try and bolster their team by trading for Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers.

    Why Would Myles Turner Work In The Big Apple?

    Turner led the NBA in blocks per game last season for the second time in his career, and he is the perfect missing piece on a team that is already really good. 

    He's not the kind of star that could actually carry a team by himself, but he would make everyone else's life easier on a team that is already really talented. 

    Read More

    Right now, the Knicks have a young, talented center in Mitchell Robinson who is off to a good start to the season himself. 

    That being said, Turner is the better player and it's not a question. 

    Turner would be an upgrade over Robinson, and if in this hypothetical trade they could keep Robinson, they'd instantly have the best defensive rotation of centers in the NBA. 

    When Thibodeau coached the Bulls he had immense success with Joakim Noah. 

    Noah was not a good scorer, but made winning plays, rebounded and defended. 

    Thibodeau could turn Turner into an even better player than he already is today. 

    Even if the Pacers turn around their early poor start to the season, they still aren't going to sniff a title this year. 

    As for the Knicks, they have a group of rising stars that could make a serious run in an Eastern Conference that has seen the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers struggle to start the season (and miss key players). 

    Over the off-season on August 1, J. Michael (who was writing for the IndyStar) reported that the Knicks were interested in Turner (See tweet below and read article here). 

    I think the Knicks should go for it this season, and make a move for Turner. 

    USATSI_16196601_168388303_lowres-2
    News

    Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For Myles Turner

    28 seconds ago
    USATSI_17005314_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Trade For Myles Turner

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17063560_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Gregg Popovich Said After The Game Against The Pacers

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17067633_168388303_lowres
    News

    Myles Turner Gets The Crowd Hyped Before Tennessee Titans-Indianapolis Colts Game On Sunday

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17076607_168388303_lowres
    News

    A Win? Losing Streak Over For Pacers After Knocking Off The Spurs

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17063560_168388303_lowres
    News

    San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineup Against The Indiana Pacers

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17063544_168388303_lowres
    News

    Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup Against San Antonio Spurs

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_16018226_168388303_lowres
    News

    Pacers Announce Official Injury Report Before Game With Spurs

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17063525_168388303_lowres
    News

    Important Info If You're Betting On The Spurs-Pacers Game

    19 hours ago