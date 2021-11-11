Jokic Will Lose Over $200,000 For Suspension Against Pacers

Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Over $200,000? That's How Much This Player Will Lose For Being Suspended For The Pacers-Nuggets Game
    Publish date:

    Over $200,000? That's How Much This Player Will Lose For Being Suspended For The Pacers-Nuggets Game

    Nikola Jokic was suspended by the NBA for what he did against the Miami Heat on Monday, and will not play in the game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.
    Author:

    Nikola Jokic was suspended by the NBA for what he did against the Miami Heat on Monday, and will not play in the game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

    The Indiana Pacers are in Denver to play the Nuggets on Wednesday evening, and they will not have to face the 2021 MVP Nikola Jokic. 

    Jokic was suspended for his actions in the game against the Miami Heat on Monday night (see Bleacher Report's tweet below). 

    According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, missing the game will cost Jokic $210,417, and his tweet can be seen embedded below. 

    The Pacers are 4-7 and come into the game rested after beating the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. 

