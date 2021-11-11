Jokic Will Lose Over $200,000 For Suspension Against Pacers

Publish date:
Over $200,000? That's How Much This Player Will Lose For Being Suspended For The Pacers-Nuggets Game
Nikola Jokic was suspended by the NBA for what he did against the Miami Heat on Monday, and will not play in the game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.
The Indiana Pacers are in Denver to play the Nuggets on Wednesday evening, and they will not have to face the 2021 MVP Nikola Jokic.
Jokic was suspended for his actions in the game against the Miami Heat on Monday night (see Bleacher Report's tweet below).
According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, missing the game will cost Jokic $210,417, and his tweet can be seen embedded below.
Read More
The Pacers are 4-7 and come into the game rested after beating the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.