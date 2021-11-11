Jokic Will Lose Over $200,000 For Suspension Against Pacers

The Indiana Pacers are in Denver to play the Nuggets on Wednesday evening, and they will not have to face the 2021 MVP Nikola Jokic.

Jokic was suspended for his actions in the game against the Miami Heat on Monday night (see Bleacher Report's tweet below).

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, missing the game will cost Jokic $210,417, and his tweet can be seen embedded below.

The Pacers are 4-7 and come into the game rested after beating the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

