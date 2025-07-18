Pacers’ $21 Million Contract Has Surprise Twist
The Indiana Pacers have four centers on their roster after letting Myles Turner head to Milwaukee for the next four years. For the first time in 10 years, a new center will start for them.
The favorite to win the starting job is Isaiah Jackson. Jackson missed most of last season with a torn Achilles, which forced the Pacers to trade for Thomas Bryant.
While Bryant played well in stretches for Indiana, he will not return. Jackson re-signed a three-year deal worth $21 million after being a restricted free agent.
Jackson's contract has an interesting clause that protects the Pacers in case something goes wrong. Apparently, they have some injury protection if Jackson suffers an injury to his right Achilles.
That is the same Achilles that he tore at the beginning of this past season, so Indiana wants to make sure that they have some protection in case he suffers another injury.
It's highly unlikely that Jackson will suffer another significant injury to that same Achilles, but it's not out of the realm of possibility. With someone who relies on his athleticism, another injury to his Achilles would be devastating.
Jackson is the most athletic center that the Pacers have on their roster. When he is out there, he is someone who can catch lobs at the rim and block shots on defense.
That skill set is why he is the favorite to win the starting job, even coming off the torn Achilles injury. He still has a chance to show an improved jump shot and discipline on defense.
Jackson's full skill set will be unleashed once Tyrese Haliburton returns from his own Achilles tear next season because he is one of the best passers in the league.
Two years ago, Jackson was a fantastic backup, especially against the Knicks in the second round of the playoffs. He was a critical reason why they were able to take them down in seven games.
So far in his career, Jackson is averaging 7.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game. He is shooting 59.5 percent from the field and 20.6 percent from three.
