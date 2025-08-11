Pacers’ $54.3 Million Rising Star Could Be Intriguing Trade Candidate, Says Insider
An Indiana Pacers star on the ascent could become an interesting trade candidate — were Indiana to actually make him available in a deal this season.
The Pacers find themselves in the midst of a rebuilding, or at least retooling, season in 2025-26. Indiana lost two-time All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton to a ruptured Achilles tendon during Game 7 of its NBA Finals clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder in June. Starting shooting guard Andrew Nembhard will slot down a position and replace Haliburton as the Pacers' starting point guard.
Indiana also lost its starting center, 6-foot-11 former Texas product Myles Turner, to a $108.9 million free agent contract with the rival Milwaukee Bucks.
Enzo Flojo of ClutchPoints considers Nembhard — soon to become the team's point guard in the absence of Haliburton — to be a "Jrue Holiday Prototype in Waiting."
Holiday, like Nembhard, isn't a traditional lead guard, but is a great perimeter defender and can thrive as at least a supplemental passer.
"Andrew Nembhard is about to get the biggest opportunity of his young career. With Haliburton out, the ball will be in his hands more than ever," Flojo writes. "His well-rounded game suggests he’s ready for the challenge. Last season, he averaged 10 points and 5 assists on 45.8 percent shooting. That is impressive efficiency for a defense-first guard still carving out his role."
Nembhard's Team-Friendly Contract Could Make Him An Appealing Trade Candidate
Still, though, Flojo argues that Nembhard's appetizing upside could help Indiana net some serious assets in a possible trade this year.
"Fresh off a three-year, $54.3 million extension that kicks in this season, Nembhard is under team control through 2028," Flojo adds. "That combination of cost certainty, defensive prowess, and rising offensive potential makes him an appealing target for rivals."
Flojo notes that Nembhard could even outplay his current deal further if he levels up as a distributor this year sans Haliburton.
"As such, the Pacers must decide whether he’s a core piece alongside Haliburton, or the kind of player who could bring back a king’s ransom while the team retools," Flojo writes.
Nembhard's current extension is below market value already, and with the league CBA only rising, his deal will continue to look better as the years continue. Why would a Pacers club that fully hopes to compete in 2026-27 really offload the team's best perimeter defender.
Color us skeptical.
