Pacers’ $59 Million Guard Must Step Up in Tyrese Haliburton’s Absence This Season
The Indiana Pacers will be without their best player this season after Tyrese Haliburton ended his 2023-25 season in the most heartbreaking fashion possible, which was tearing his Achilles in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
Without Haliburton, most NBA pundits aren't giving the Pacers much of a chance to compete for a championship in 2025-26. Haliburton is the driving force of the offense and for how they play.
If the Pacers are going to have any chance of making a deep playoff run for the third straight year, they need Andrew Nembhard to play the best he's ever played.
The Pacers must have Andrew Nembhard play at an All-Star level
Nembhard is one of the most important Pacers players heading into next season. Michael Shearer of HoopsHype identified why he is so important to Indiana's success next year.
"Nembhard will take over point guard duties. We’ve seen him rise to the occasion before, most notably when Haliburton missed Games 3 and 4 against the Boston Celtics in the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals. Nembhard dropped 56 points on efficient shooting splits despite being guarded by Holiday, Derrick White, and Jaylen Brown. He looked like a different player, blasting through defenders like the Kool-Aid Man."
Nembhard was the only reason why the Pacers were competitive in those games. Quite frankly, Indiana should have won both of those games. If it wasn't for a pair of fourth-quarter collapses, they would have.
Andrew Nmebhard has to be the Pacers' most important player this season
Shearer points out that Nembhard's defense and ability to run the offense will be the key to Indiana's success.
"While I don’t expect Nembhard to average 28 points per game this season, his ability to scale up on offense without sacrificing his excellent defense will be a pivotal part of Indiana’s attempts to remain competitive without Haliburton and the departed Myles Turner."
Pascal Siakam will be the Pacers' best player next season, but Nembhard is the most important one. What he offers on the perimeter defensively is invaluable, and his ability to make midrange shots makes him dangerous.
This past season, Nembhard averaged 10 points, 3.3 rebounds, and five assists per game.
