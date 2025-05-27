Pacers' Aaron Nesmith Receives Massive Update on Game 4 Availability
Indiana Pacers small forward Aaron Nesmith sprained his right ankle during the team's 106-100 Game 3 defeat against the New York Knicks.
Nesmith's insane late-game sharpshooting helped save Indiana from a likely Game 1 defeat, and he has been a critical two-way contributor during the team's surprising second straight run to the Eastern Conference Finals.
He finished with 30 points (20 in the fourth frame alone) on 9-of-13 shooting from the field (8-of-9 from distance) and 4-of-4 shooting from the foul line, two rebounds, two blocks and a steal. Defensively, Nesmith has often been covering two-time All-NBA Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson, New York's best player.
It was during a play (on offense) against Brunson that Nesmith appeared to incur the injury.
Nesmith appeared to roll the ankle while landing on Brunson's right foot beneath the bucket, along the baseline.
He had been questionable to suit up against New York in a critical Game 4 clash on Tuesday.
Now, per Shams Charania of ESPN, Nesmith has been upgraded and will be available to suit up for the matchup.
Through 13 healthy playoff contests, the 6-foot-5 swingman out of Vanderbilt is averaging 15.1 points while slashing .523/.535/.880 shooting splits, 6.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.8 steals a night.
Game 4 will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday night in Gainbridge Fieldhouse via TNT, with Hall of Fame former 18-year Indiana shooting guard Reggie Miller on the call.
Nesmith is currently in the first year of a three-season, $33 million rookie-scale contract extension he signed with Indiana. The deal is starting to look like a major bargain for the Pacers front office.
Among Indiana's critical contributors, only 3-and-D starting center Myles Turner is not under contract for next season. The 3-and-D big man has been a steady presence both in deterring opponents at the rim and making jumpers from distance throughout the playoffs, and is likely in line for a big payday this summer.
