Pacers Agree to $40.4 Million Surprise Extension Ahead of Season
The Indiana Pacers have signed a key veteran wing to a lucrative two-year, $40.4 million contract extension in a bit of a surprise move.
Per Shams Charania of ESPN, Indiana has signed Nesmith to the maximum possible extension of his current deal, which will keep him with the Pacers through 2028-29. The deal also includes a trade kicker. Nesmith's agent, Mike Lindeman of Excel Sports Management, broke the news to Charania.
A veteran extension for Nesmith — who had been on the last year of his current deal — and a rookie salary extension for newly promoted starting shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin had both been possibilities this offseason.
While there really was no deadline for getting a deal done with Nesmith, there very much has a ticking clock with regards to Mathurin's timeline for agreeing to an extension. That window for Mathurin expired on Monday at 5 p.m. ET, without a deal.
Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard eventually earned head coach Rick Carlisle's trust as his preferred starting 3-and-D wings last season, accenting established starters Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner.
This fivesome pushed the Pacers' offense to new pace-and-space heights and speeds, en route to the franchise's first NBA Finals appearance in 25 years this past summer.
