Pacers All-Star Reacts to Being Name-Dropped in New Rap Single
The Indiana Pacers continue to play some good basketball. They have won eight of their last ten games, and they look ready for the playoffs.
Indiana has been pushed by their All-Star point guard. Tyrese Haliburton has played some of the best basketball since the All-Star break. He looks like an All-NBA player.
Haliburton has played at the same level that he did at the beginning of last season. That's when he looked like a top-three guard in the entire league.
His play has gotten others to take notice, and not just other teams around the league. Those in pop culture are taking some notice, too.
Read more: Pacers Could Land $51M Forward in New Blockbuster Trade Proposal
The Pacers' star was really happy to have his name put in a new song. He was asked about it following the Pacers' win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.
When you have your name in a song, that's when you have made it as an athlete. Haliburton understands that, so that's why he's so excited to get the shoutout.
Haliburton lets his play do the talking. He has finally gotten the confidence to take over games again now that he is finally healthy from both his hamstring and his back issues.
He has a real shot to make another All-NBA team this year. That would really put him on the map for more song mentions in the future.
Teammate Pascal Siakam even mentioned the fact that he was jealous that Haliburton got that mention in the song. He wants his name put in a song, too.
More Pacers news: Former WNBA Star Candace Parker Defends Pacers’ Contender Status
If the Indiana Pacers can win a title this season, you can bet that more people will be paying attention to Haliburton and the rest of the roster.
That's Haliburton's ultimate goal. He knows that the team was very close to that goal last year when they made the Eastern Conference Finals.
So far this season, Haliburton is averaging 18.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game. He is shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 39 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
More Indiana Pacers news: Pacers' Rick Carlisle Drops NSFW Take on Upcoming Schedule
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Predicted to Make NBA History in Final Weeks of Season
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.