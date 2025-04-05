Pacers All-Star Shockingly Ruled Out in Crucial Matchup Against Nuggets
The Indiana Pacers will be without their All-Star forward, Pascal Siakam, for Sunday's crucial matchup against the Denver Nuggets.
Siakam is ruled out due to an elbow injury.
Siakam will miss his second game of the season due to right olecranon bursitis.
The Pacers will be without one of their key contributors, Siakam, who is dealing with an elbow injury. The team is expected to take a cautious approach to ensuring he's as close to full strength as possible for the postseason.
Over his last 10 games, Siakam has averaged 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.0 assists. With the 31-year-old unable to go, look for Jarace Walker and Obi Toppin to take on increased roles in the frontcourt alongside Myles Turner.
Siakam’s next opportunity to return will be in Tuesday’s matchup against the Wizards.
Siakam last played on Friday against the Utah Jazz. He was stellar in the Pacers' third consecutive win over the Jazz. Siakam recorded 22 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field, five rebounds, five assists, four blocks, and three steals in 29 minutes of action.
In the season, Siakam has been great. He has averaged 20.3 points per game, 6.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from three in 76 games and 32.6 minutes.
The Pacers have a comfortable lead for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. If they take care of business, they will likely stay in that position. Indiana has a three-game lead over the No.5 seed Detroit Pistons and is three games back of the No. 3 seed New York Knicks.
Indiana will look to avoid the Nuggets' season series sweep. The Pacers lost the last contest between the two in late February, 125-116.
The Pacers aim to extend their current three-game winning streak with a statement win over the Nuggets.
Denver has a 25-14 record at home this season. The Nuggets average 13.7 turnovers per contest and have a 17-8 record in games where they commit fewer turnovers than their opponents.
Indiana, meanwhile, is 19-20 on the road. The Pacers rank fourth in the Eastern Conference in scoring, averaging 117.4 points per game while shooting an impressive 49.2 percent from the field.
The Pacers have been on a tear lately, going 8-2 over their last 10 matchups. During that stretch, they’ve averaged 122.9 points, 44.3 rebounds, 31.0 assists, 7.5 steals, and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.9 percent from the floor. Their opponents have scored an average of 112.3 points in that span.
On the other hand, the Nuggets have hit a bit of a skid, posting a 4-6 record over their last 10 games while putting up 117.1 points per outing.
