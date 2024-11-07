Pacers All-Star Teases WWE Royal Rumble Entry
Without a doubt, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is a star.
A two-time All-Star, Haliburton proved to be one of the best guards in the NBA last season, leading the league with 10.9 assists per game across 69 games. Additionally, he averaged 20.1 points, 3.9 total rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game.
In addition to being named an NBA All-Star for the second time, Haliburton was named to his first All-NBA team.
Now, Haliburton is looking to carry his speed and athletic prowess to a professional wrestling ring.
Speaking to sports and entertainment journalist Landon Buford, Haliburton hinted that he could appear in WWE's Royal Rumble on Feb. 1, 2025, at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN, even though the Pacers have a game that day.
“We do play that day,” Haliburton told Buford. “We might see it. I can’t tell you everything… Yeah, you might see me at the Rumble."
Throughout the years, Haliburton has proven to be a massive professional wrestling fan, appearing at countless WWE events. This includes an episode of WWE NXT where he facilitated a contract signing between then-NXT Champion Ethan Page and current NXT Champion Trick Williams in Orlando, FL.
Because this was the hometown of the Orlando Magic, Haliburton was booed by the crowd when he began to speak. Fortunately, he had the perfect wrestling heel reply: "I would boo too if I had to be an Orlando Magic fan."
While it may seem strange to see Haliburton leave the court for the squared circle, albeit temporarily, there is definitely precedence for this.
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has been seen at professional wrestling events since the 90s. Additionally, he served as a host for an episode of Monday Night Raw in 2009 and even participated in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2016.
Multiple celebrites have recently found success with WWE, including Jason Kelcen and Jelly Roll.
The most notable celebrity in-ring performances in the last couple years have been Bad Bunny and Logan Paul.
Bad Bunny had an excellent match with former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest during Backlash 2023.
Meanwhile, Paul has been a surprisingly effective wrestler for the past year, winning the WWE United States Championship and holding onto the title for 273 days.
Needless to say, there is plenty of room for Haliburton in the WWE Universe.
More Pacers: Indiana Guard Lands on Injury Report Before Magic Matchup