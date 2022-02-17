Pacers Beat Wizards To End Losing Streak
The Indiana Pacers beat the Washington Wizards in Indianapolis on Wednesday night.
The Indiana Pacers defeated the Washington Wizards 113-108 at home on Wednesday night, and the win improves them to 20-40 on the season in the 60 games they've played.
They also snapped a seven-game losing streak as they had not won a game since January 31 against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Tyrese Haliburton had an impressive 21 points, five rebounds and 14 assists, and six out of the eight players that played scored in double-digits.
The Pacers have had a tough season as they are currently the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference, and just 2-8 in their last ten games overall.
Last week they traded away several of their key players including Caris LeVert and Domantas Sabonis.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.