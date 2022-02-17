Pacers Beat Wizards To End Losing Streak

The Indiana Pacers defeated the Washington Wizards 113-108 at home on Wednesday night, and the win improves them to 20-40 on the season in the 60 games they've played.

They also snapped a seven-game losing streak as they had not won a game since January 31 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Tyrese Haliburton had an impressive 21 points, five rebounds and 14 assists, and six out of the eight players that played scored in double-digits.

The Pacers have had a tough season as they are currently the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference, and just 2-8 in their last ten games overall.

Last week they traded away several of their key players including Caris LeVert and Domantas Sabonis.

