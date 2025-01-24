Pacers Being Linked to $21M Forward Ahead of Trade Deadline
We’re just two weeks out from the NBA trade deadline, and there are still several teams in conversation who we could see make a move before then. The Indiana Pacers are one of those teams, and they could reportedly benefit from looking at Larry Nance Jr.
Nance, currently with the Atlanta Hawks, is on an expiring contract and recovering from a hand injury, but his skill set and impact on the court make him an intriguing target for Indiana.
Nance, who has averaged 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in just 19 minutes per game this season, may not fill up the stat sheet in flashy ways, but his value extends far beyond numbers. He’s known for being a low-usage player who excels in all the areas that help teams win without needing to dominate the ball.
A capable shooter—he’s hitting an impressive 52 percent from three this season —Nance doesn’t need many touches to be effective. His efficient scoring around the rim and ability to make quick decisions on offense allows him to complement any lineup.
What stands out most about Nance, though, is his defensive prowess. Teams have historically performed better on both ends of the floor with him on the court.
Nance is a highly intelligent defender who’s always in the right spot, making him an asset in rotations and pick-and-roll coverage. His ability to guard multiple positions would bolster Indiana’s defense, particularly in a frontcourt that has seen inconsistencies this season.
Despite his recent injury, Nance’s overall presence could be a game-changer for the Pacers. As a team focused on developing young talent while still pursuing playoff contention, Nance offers an ideal mix of veteran leadership and the type of two-way ability that could elevate Indiana's chances down the stretch.
He brings depth to the frontcourt and would provide coach Rick Carlisle with a versatile option off the bench or in a potential small-ball lineup.
In terms of a potential trade, the Pacers could make a deal work by offering expiring contracts and young assets, which align with Atlanta’s need to manage their cap space and potential roster changes.
With Nance earning $11.2 million this season, the Pacers could send out matching salaries, such as the expiring contracts of players like Andrew Nembhard, and TJ McConnell, along with a draft pick or young player to sweeten the deal.
If the Hawks are unable to reach an extension with Nance before the deadline, they may be more inclined to move him, making a Pacers trade possible.
Nance’s arrival in Indiana could provide much-needed frontcourt depth while enhancing the team’s defense, making him an ideal fit for a Pacers team looking to make a late-season push.
