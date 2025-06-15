Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin Gets Brutally Honest About Late-Game Errors
Despite leading for most of the game, the Indiana Pacers dropped Game 4 against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals in part because of Bennedict Mathurin's poor play down the stretch.
The Pacers were down by four points at the end of the game when Mathurin got fouled and went to the free throw line.
He missed both free throws, failing to cut the lead down to two points.
Mathurin then fouled Thunder guard Jalen Williams before the ball was inbounded, leading to an "off-the-ball foul," which is a free throw and possession.
The foul increased the Thunder's lead to five, but Indiana managed to get a steal and was fouled again. He missed his three straight free throws and then fouled Shai Gilgeous-Alexander off the ball, giving the Thunder yet another free throw.
This late-game stretch was brutal for Mathurin, whose performance led the team to the win in Game 3, but played a key role in costing the team Game 4.
While it is unknown what would have happened had he cut it to a one-possession game, the Pacers' late-game heroics and luck indicate there was still a chance Indiana could win the game.
Instead, the Thunders closed out the game with clutch free-throw making down the stretch.
After the game, Mathurin reflected on his missed opportunity at the line, costing the team a chance to fight for the win.
“It’s very tough,” Mathurin told reporters after the game.
“I’ve made those free throws, and I love making tough free throws. The only thing I can do is to knock them down next time.”
The misses were uncharacteristic of Mathurin, who is an 83% free-throw shooter on the season.
The missed free throws hurt, but it was hardly the only reason that Indiana came up short.
The offense completely broke down, unable to score at all against the tough Thunder defense, while Oklahoma City star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit tough shot after tough shot.
Even though Indiana and Mathurin failed to close out the game, Monday's Game 5 represents a bounce-back opportunity on the road, where the team can once again capture home-court advantage.
