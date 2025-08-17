All Pacers

Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin Posts Strong Message on Social Media

Alex Kirschenbaum

Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) reacts during the first half of game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Indiana Pacers swingman Bennedict Mathurin issued a strong video missive on his Instagram account.

"I had a dream growing up of making it to the NBA," Mathurin said on the video, a montage of highlights. "I decided that it wasn't a dream anymore. It was gonna be what I do."

"He's tough, he's legitimately tough," Rick Carlisle can be heard saying. "In a tough playoff series against a tough opponent like this, he fits into this."

This story will be updated...

