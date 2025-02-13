Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin Reacts to Being Benched in Rotation
The Indiana Pacers were able to win their final game right before the All-Star break. They survived overtime against the Washington Wizards, 134-130, avoiding what could have been a truly embarrassing loss to the worst team in the NBA.
Part of the reason they were able to win was Bennedict Mathurin. He was able to score points when they needed him to the most.
Mathurin poured in 28 points on 11-19 shooting. What made the performance even better for Mathurin is that he did it coming off the bench.
This was just the second game that Mathurin came off the bench since Aaron Nesmith hurt his ankle six games into the season. Mathurin seems to be heading back to the bench permanently.
More Pacers: Shaq Calls Out Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton For Recent Performances
The Pacers want to go back to what the starting lineup was supposed to be this season, which is having Nesmith as the small forward. They like what he does on defense.
When asked about coming off the bench, Mathurin had a good response.
"No ego," Mathurin said. "I'm trying to do whatever I can to help my team win. At the end of the day, if my team wins, it's good for them, and it's good for me. It's a plus-plus. So I'm just trying to stay locked in on the things I can control and help my team win."
Going back to the bench might be best for Mathurin's game, anyway. He is a pure scorer, and coming off the bench allows him to be the primary scorer.
More Pacers: Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton Pays Tribute to First Woman to Sign NBA Contract
The Pacers have more scoring options in the starting lineup than they do off the bench. Having Mathurin come off the bench could make Tyrese Haliburton more effective as a scorer as well.
Mathurin is only concerned about winning games. If the team needs him to be a top scorer off the bench, that's what he'll do.
Of course, Nesmith has to be more effective to make this move worthwhile. Nesmith got into foul trouble early, just as he did against the Knicks. That threw his rhythm off for the rest of the game.
Mathurin is averaging 16.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game this season.
More Indiana Pacers:
Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle Reveals Myles Turner Injury is Worse Than Expected
Alex Len Changes Course, Ditches Pacers for Deal With Lakers
For more news and notes about the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.