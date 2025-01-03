Pacers Blockbuster Trade Idea Sees Indiana Land $94M Wing
The Indiana Pacers are one of the teams that is looking to make a move to improve the team heading into the playoffs. They are looking for more consistent play, especially on defense. This trade proposal would help them do just that in what would be a win-now move. Looking at the CBA and the Spotrac trade machine, this is what the proposal is:
Pacers receive: Cam Johnson and Day’Ron Sharpe
Nets receive: Aaron Nesmith, Obi Toppin, James Wiseman, and a 2025 first-round draft pick
For Indiana, they get Cam Johnson, someone who is highly coveted around the league as the trade deadline approaches. He's averaging 19.5 points per game on 49 percent shooting from the field. He's also shooting a whopping 43.6 percent from beyond the arc.
Defensively, he gives the Pacers another long guy at the wing spot. Even though he plays power forward for the Nets, they could shift him into the small forward spot. That would give Indiana three really long guys in the frontcourt to make up for Andrew Nembhard being small and Tyrese Haliburton being a poor defender.
Day'Ron Sharpe would be a guy who could help play solid defense off the bench for Indiana. That's something they would need after getting rid of Aaron Nesmith to make this trade work. Nesmith is the Pacers' best perimeter defender on the current roster, so getting rid of him would have to reap a big reward.
Obi Toppin is having his best season as a pro, so trading him would only happen unless it's completely necessary. His speed in transition gives something the Pacers deeply covet with their offense. Unfortunately, his defense makes him expendable for the right player.
For the Nets, they would also get a first-round pick to help expedite their rebuild. They are kind of stuck in the middle at the moment, but they have already shown a willingness to make trades. They have already made one move with the Los Angeles Lakers.
This is a move that Indiana should consider making as the trade deadline approaches. That's especially true if Nesmith still hasn't returned from his ankle injury. The Pacers would be more inclined to move him if he still can't get on the court.
Kevin Pritchard has not been afraid to make big moves on the trade market. Don't be shocked if the Pacers make a big move in the next month or so.
