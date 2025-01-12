Pacers Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands Dynamic $30M Star
The Indiana Pacers have battled back to place themselves nicely within the Eastern Conference standings. After a rough start to the regular season, Indiana has picked things up and is now looking much like the team that made it to the Conference Finals a year ago.
This Pacers group is a tight unit that thrives when they play strong defense. But one area that they are still lacking in is within the frontcourt.
In this new trade scenario, Indiana makes a move to bring in more frontcourt help. Using the Spotrac trade machine, a deal between the Pacers and Washington Wizards was able to be made.
Here is what the deal could look like between the two teams:
Pacers receive: Jonas Valanciunas
Wizards receive: Obi Toppin and a 2025 second-round draft pick
Moving Toppin won't be easy to swallow for Indiana but landing a nice backup center in Valanciunas could be worth it. Toppin has improved this season but could be the odd man out of the rotation once Aaron Nesmith returns from his injury.
While the Pacers did add Thomas Bryant via trade, he hasn't been able to show any consistency throughout his career.
Having Valanciunas backup Myles Turner could allow this team to thrive and not be pushed around in the frontcourt. Valanciunas is a bruising big man who takes up a lot of space whenever on the floor.
His presence could make a world of difference for this Pacers team and he is on a very team-friendly deal. Valanciunas signed a three-year contract with the Wizards over the offseason and is scheduled to make around $10 million per season.
Valanciunas also gives the Pacers some insurance in case Turner bolts in free agency this offseason. Turner will be a free agent and could receive some strong offers from opposing sides that could entice him to leave Indiana.
On the year, Valanciunas has averaged 11.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. The big man is also shooting 54.9 percent from the field this season.
This isn't the perfect move for the Pacer but it's one that could heavily help them down the line. Adding more size to this rotation could be the difference between an early playoff exit or another potential long run in the postseason.
More Pacers:
Pacers Rumors: Cam Johnson Trade Package Reportedly Revealed
Pacers News: Tyrese Haliburton Finally Reveals Main Reason Behind Slow Start
Pacers' Rick Carlisle Details How Thomas Bryant's Surprise Emergence Saved Win