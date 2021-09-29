September 29, 2021
Indiana Pacers Breakdown (Episode 1): Ben Stinar Talks Caris Levert Injury, Health Concerns, Playoffs

AllPacers.com reporter Ben Stinar sat down with publisher Tom Brew to discuss Caris Levert's back injury, other health concerns with a few of his teammates and just how good this team can be if healthy.
Author:
Publish date:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.--The Indiana Pacers held media day on Monday, and training camp for the 2021-22 NBA season is officially underway. 

1. How serious is Caris Levert's injury?

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that LeVert has a stress fracture in his back, and the Tweet from Wojnarowski on Tuesday can be seen embedded below. 

Wojnarowski followed up his Tweet with additional reporting on LeVert, and the Pacers also shared a quote from LeVert. (see Tweets below). 

2. Who else is a heath concern right now?

T.J. Warren only played in four games last season, and he is a potential huge piece of offense that was missing for this team last season. 

Warren had a walking boot still on his foot at Pacers media day on Monday, and a video of him can be seen embedded in a Tweet below from Akeem Glaspie of the Indy Star. 

According to Glaspie, Warren said there was no setbacks, but the healing process was slower than expected. 

3. How good is a healthy Pacers team?

The Indiana Pacers at full strength could be as good as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference this season, but a big issue for them continues to be health. 

If health gets in their way like it continues to over the last three seasons, they could very well miss the NBA Playoffs once again. 

Watch the full video here

Pacers Breakdown (Episode 1) with AllPacers.com reporter Ben Stinar.

Pacers Breakdown (Episode 1) with AllPacers.com reporter Ben Stinar.


  • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
  • Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
  • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

