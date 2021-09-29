Indiana Pacers Breakdown (Episode 1): Ben Stinar Talks Caris Levert Injury, Health Concerns, Playoffs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.--The Indiana Pacers held media day on Monday, and training camp for the 2021-22 NBA season is officially underway.
1. How serious is Caris Levert's injury?
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that LeVert has a stress fracture in his back, and the Tweet from Wojnarowski on Tuesday can be seen embedded below.
Wojnarowski followed up his Tweet with additional reporting on LeVert, and the Pacers also shared a quote from LeVert. (see Tweets below).
2. Who else is a heath concern right now?
T.J. Warren only played in four games last season, and he is a potential huge piece of offense that was missing for this team last season.
Warren had a walking boot still on his foot at Pacers media day on Monday, and a video of him can be seen embedded in a Tweet below from Akeem Glaspie of the Indy Star.
According to Glaspie, Warren said there was no setbacks, but the healing process was slower than expected.
3. How good is a healthy Pacers team?
The Indiana Pacers at full strength could be as good as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference this season, but a big issue for them continues to be health.
If health gets in their way like it continues to over the last three seasons, they could very well miss the NBA Playoffs once again.
