Pacers Coach Rick Carlisle Reacts to Extension News
The Indiana Pacers made perhaps the most unlikely run to the Finals since the Miami Heat played the Denver Nuggets in 2023. This run is even more unlikely than that because it was the first time the Pacers had made the Finals since 2000.
Rick Carlisle is the reason that the Pacers were able to make that mark. Carlisle has turned this team from a rebuilding one into a title contender in a short amount of time.
Carlisle was the oldest coach to coach in the NBA Finals when they were taking on the Thunder. Now, he will get an opportunity to coach more with Indiana.
Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle reacts to signing an extension with the franchise
After signing a multi-year extension with the Pacers, Carlisle released a simple statement.
"Herb Simon, the Simon family, Steven Rales, Kevin Pritchard, and our players make Indiana such a special place. Let's go!" Carlisle said, per Indiana's official X account.
Indiana is very happy to have Carlisle back. His ability to adapt over the years and evolve an offense is a big reason for the Pacers turning things around in his second stint leading the franchise.
Carlisle has been able to get the best out of Tyrese Haliburton, which is the most important thing that they need to do. Haliburton is the key to this team's chances of winning a championship.
Carlisle will be 66 years old when next season starts. It's unclear how long he wants to keep coaching, but he clearly still has a fire for it. He will likely end his coaching career in Indy.
The Pacers need Rick Carlisle's best coaching job next year
The Pacers won't have Haliburton at all next season as he recovers from a torn Achilles. That means that they are going to need Carlisle's best coaching job of his career in order to get back to the Finals.
No one is counting on the Pacers to get back to the NBA Finals next season. Carlisle understands that, and he is going to have his work cut out for him in order to bring the team back.
Even if he doesn't, the franchise is entrusting him to get the team back there in the next few years when they have a healthy team.
