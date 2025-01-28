Pacers Could Add $12M Center by Parting Ways With Obi Toppin
The Indiana Pacers split a pair of San Antonio Spurs matchups in the NBA Paris Games and returned to the United States 25-20.
The second game of the series, a 136-98 thrashing victory, saw a lot of great moments including Tyrese Haliburton dropping 28 points on 11-17 shooting.
Pascal Siakam followed with 23 points of his own and stuffed the stat sheet adding 11 rebounds, three blocks, and two steals.
As the Pacers sit at the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, there still seems to be significant distance between Indiana and the upper echelon of contenders in the NBA. They still seem to be one piece away from having a championship roster.
A potential three-team deal to get Indiana a little more depth, defensive presence, and veteran leadership is created thanks to Newsweeks's Matt Levine.
Hornets receive: Deandre Ayton, a 2028 second-round draft pick, and a 2029 second-round draft pick
Pacers receive: Cody Martin and Robert Williams III
Trail Blazers receive: Grant Williams, Vasilije Micic, Obi Toppin, Isaiah Jackson, and a 2025 first-round draft pick
This trade seems to please all parties involved, but the Pacers are the only serious title contender here. Martin and Williams may just be the pieces needed to finally compete with the likes of the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Boston Celtics in the East.
Defensively, Williams has a reputation that precedes him.
The 27-year-old center averages 1.7 blocks, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.8 points per game on the rebuilding Trail Blazers. Pairing the big man with Myles Turner would be an impenetrable wall in the frontcourt that not many teams could easily pass.
Martin essentially replaces Toppin off the bench, and shoots from beyond the arc just a little more efficient than him.
Martin is three years older and averages 9.1 points per game to Toppin's 10 point average, but for a team looking to compete in a top-heavy Conference, age is just a number.
The rebuilding Trail Blazers get a solid Toppin who may very well thrive in a change of scenary and without the added pressure of playing for a contender.
