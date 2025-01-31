Pacers Could Get Into Bidding War For $17M Guard From East Rival
The trade deadline is less than one week away. Teams are starting to scramble to find players who can improve their roster for the rest of the season.
Surprisingly, there haven't been many trades in the lead-up to the deadline. The Pacers are one of the few teams to make a trade this year, trading for Thomas Bryant in late November.
There's a chance that they are not done with trades this year. They might be ready to make another move at the trade deadline in order to fortify the roster for the playoffs.
There are a few guys they have been linked to over the last few weeks. Most of them have been wings, because that is the most obvious improvement they can make.
Read more: Pacers Insider Makes Compelling Case Why Myles Turner Should Be Traded
The Pacers need someone on the wing who can play solid defense and not be a total zero on offense. A new player who they have been linked to is Hawks wing Bogdan Bogdanovic.
Bogdanovic is someone that a lot of other teams are keeping an eye on as well. His combination of scoring and his ability to get steals is intriguing.
Add into the equation that Bogdanovic is relatively inexpensive, and he could be someone who is coveted by many teams, including the Pacers. Because of that, there could be a bidding war for him.
Bogdanovic would be a nice addition to the bench for the Pacers if they want to make a minor upgrade to the roster as opposed to a big move. They could pair him with Tyrese Haliburton on occasion and let them cook together.
More Pacers news: Pacers Rumors: Bennedict Mathurin Being 'Monitored' by Multiple Teams Ahead of Deadline
The problem for Bogdanovic over the course of his career has been some injury issues. He's had problems staying on the court, and that has also been the case this year.
Bogdanovic has played in just 24 games this season and his numbers are down across the board. He has missed the last three games due to personal reasons, which may indicate he is close to getting traded.
So far this season, Bogdanovic has been averaging 10 points, 2.8 rebounds, and two assists per game.
More Indiana Pacers news: Pacers News: Reggie Miller Lands Analyst Role With NBC
Pacers Trade Proposal Has Myles Turner Landing With Western Contender
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.