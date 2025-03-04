Pacers Could Go After $54 Million Forward via Trade This Offseason
The Indiana Pacers have some tough decisions to make this offseason. They are coming close to a cap crunch this summer.
Myles Turner will be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career. Bringing him back to Indiana would likely require the Pacers to pay the luxury tax for the first time in 20 years.
The Pacers may not want to pay the kind of money required to bring him back without making some salary cuts in other spots. They might have to look to move other pieces and bring in cheaper ones.
Bleacher Report thinks that the Pacers could go after Corey Kispert as an offseason trade target. Kispert is a sharpshooter for the Wizards who a lot of teams could use.
The Pacers don't seem to be one of them, though. Small forward is the one position that the Pacers don't need any help with, though.
The only reason why the Pacers would possibly trade for Kispert is if they decide to trade Bennedict Mathurin instead of giving him a contract extension.
Replacing him with Kispert seems like a downgrade. If they can trade Jarace Walker for him instead, that might be more of a roster fit.
Kispert's 3-point shooting is very solid, but the Pacers don't need more shooting. They need more defense, which Walker is able to provide.
If they are going to move on from Walker, or Mathurin for that matter, it would need to be for someone who is more of a 3-and-D guy. Kispert is not that guy.
If the Pacers do decide to make a trade this summer, it likely will be to clear away some cap space. That space would likely be used to help pay for Turner.
Turner is the biggest priority for the Pacers this offseason. He is someone that the Pacers love for his work on and off the court.
Kispert would only be added to the roster for parts, not for anyone significant.
So far this season, Kispert is averaging 11.7 points, three rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.
