Pacers Could Land $125M Forward Before Trade Deadline
The Indiana Pacers think they are good enough to win now. Despite their blowout loss to the Spurs in Paris, they have looked like one of the best teams in the league in 2025.
They are looking for the perfect player who can put them over the top. They have some assets that they can trade in order to get that perfect player.
The issue for the Pacers is identifying that player. They could just end up sitting pat and using the return of Aaron Nesmith as their midseason acquisition.
If they don't, there are some intriguing players who could help the Pacers win right now and in the future. Nesmith could be the guy who goes out in the trade with how well Bennedict Mathurin has played this season.
There are a few teams in the Western Conference who could be looking to get rid of players. One of those players has been listed as a possible fit for the Pacers.
According to The Athletic, John Collins has been listed as a possibility for the Pacers at the trade deadline. They would be adding a forward who can also play center.
The reasoning from The Athletic for him being a fit for the Pacers is that Collins is not a defensive asset. He has to either be paired with a great defensive center or be used as a third big.
If the Pacers were to trade for him, he would be used as a third big because they have Pascal Siakam. Collins would be an intriguing option on offense when Tyrese Haliburton would be out there with him.
Collins is pretty expensive. He is making $26.5 million in each of the next two seasons. That might be too expensive for them to bring him in.
There are other options out there for the Pacers that would be less expensive and a better fit. They need someone on the wing more than they need a forward/center tweener.
Collins is a guy a lot of teams would be interested in acquiring, but the Pacers would likely steer clear of him.
Collins is averaging 18.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game this season.
