Pacers Could Land $51M Forward in New Blockbuster Trade Proposal
The Indiana Pacers could be in for a cap crunch this offseason. Retaining Myles Turner would force the team to pay the luxury tax for the first time in 20 years. This trade proposal would help them avoid that. Here is the trade proposal:
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Myles Turner (Sign-and-Trade)
Indiana Pacers Receive: Rui Hachimura, 2031 First-Round Pick (LAL)
Trading Turner would net the Pacers a really good forward and a first-round pick. That could be the move if Indiana isn't able to make a deep run in the playoffs this season.
This trade proposal makes a lot more sense for the Lakers to like than it does for the Pacers. The Lakers finally get the three-and-D center that they have coveted.
Now that they have Luka Doncic, they don't need Hachimura as much. He doesn't have as big of a role to play on offense for this team since Doncic is such an offensive force.
The Pacers don't have an answer on how they would replace Turner as the starting center on the current roster. Getting rid of him for another forward, which they don't need, doesn't make any sense.
If the Pacers decide to trade either Aaron Nesmith or Bennedict Mathurin, this trade would make more sense. But keeping them, and Obi Toppin, and adding Hachimura isn't smart.
Turner is going to be the best option in free agency at the center spot. If the Pacers are interested in still competing, they will do anything they can to keep Turner.
Indiana doesn't have a good first-round pick to replace Turner this year. Unless they get a starting-caliber center in return, it doesn't make sense for them to sign and trade him.
Unless Turner makes it clear that he won't re-sign with the Pacers, this trade is a bad move for Indiana. Even in that scenario, they likely could get more for Turner by trading him somewhere else.
So far this season, Turner is averaging 15.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. Hachimura is averaging 13 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.
