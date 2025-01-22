Pacers Could Land $78M Center in Blockbuster Trade Idea
The Indiana Pacers have become a true contender in the East. Right now, they sit fifth in the Eastern Conference standings. They can make a trade to further help solidify their status. This trade would do that, and help their future. Using the CBA and the Spotrac trade machine, here is the idea:
Pacers receive: Jakob Poeltl
Raptors receive: Aaron Nesmith, Isaiah Jackson, and a 2028 second-round draft pick
Indiana has won eight of their last nine games and is a whopping 8-1 in 2025. The Pacers have been able to win more games thanks to a renewed aggressiveness from Tyrese Haliburton.
Better health has also helped the Pacers win games. The Pacers are now fully healthy, except for the two backup centers that have suffered season-ending injuries.
Having Nesmith back healthy is one of the reasons why they would be able to include him in this trade.
Because of how well both Bennedict Mathurin and Jarace Walker played while Nesmith was hurt, Nesmith has become expendable. Adding in the expiring contract of Jackson makes this a pretty good deal for the Pacers.
Poeltl solves the Pacers' long-term center problem. With Myles Turner being a free agent, he could walk elsewhere if he wants.
Adding Poeltl to the bench would make the Pacers extremely formidable this season. He would provide shot-blocking and rebounding to a unit that doesn't have much of either.
For Toronto, they would get two young players to help with their rebuild. Still, they would likely look for more in return in any trade involving Poeltl.
Because of that fact, it's unlikely that this is a trade that the Pacers would be able to pull off. They could also trade Nesmith for a different package who could help them get an impact starter.
How the Pacers attack the trade deadline is one of the biggest storylines as it gets closer. There are just a couple of weeks until deals will start flying out.
So far this season, Poeltl is averaging 14.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game. Nesmith is averaging 9.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game.
Pacers Predicted to Target Highly Coveted Center in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
