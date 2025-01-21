Pacers Could Land $90 Forward By Parting With Myles Turner
The Indiana Pacers sit at 24-19 which is good for No. 5 in the Eastern Conference.
Saturday's 115-102 win saw a lot of bright spots against the injury-riddled Philadelphia 76ers.
Pascal Siakam leads the way in scoring with 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and even added two blocks on a 50 percent shooting night. Myles Turner had another double-double pouring in 18 points and 11 rebounds.
Even the bench had a field day with 52 combined points and four players scoring in double figures, most notably Aaron Nesmith's. 12 points in just 11 minutes on 4/5 shooting.
Coming off a two-game win streak, and winning eight of the last 10 contests, things are fine for the moment in Indiana. Especially during a nice five-day break until their next game which will be at home against the San Antonio Spurs, Thursday, Jan. 23.
As the players will get much-needed rest and continue practicing as usual, that is not to say the front office won't get a little restless in trying to figure out how to turn Indiana into a legitimate contender.
Thanks to the Spotrac trade machine, this proposed trade can get the Pacers another scorer and some additional veteran leadership to the young squad.
Pacers receive: Kyle Kuzma, Jonas Valanciunas, and a 2025 second-round draft pick
Wizards receive: Myles Turner and Obi Toppin
Although Indiana is getting four years older at the center position, they are still getting a difference maker. Valanciunas is averaging 11.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game on 56 percent field goal shooting.
Turner is having a down year at 15.5 points per game on 49 percent shooting — his lowest field goal percentage since the 2020-21 season. He's on pace to slightly increase his rebounding production averaging 7.1 per game so far and 2 blocks per contest.
Topin is also having a slightly down year getting 10 points per game on 54 percent shooting this year off the bench. A new start in our Nation's Capital may be what he needs to get his game to the next level.
Kuzma is also a 14.4 points per-game scorer and can be a huge asset wherever the Pacers would use him. Although this is his lowest average since the 2020-21 season, this is in large part because of the emergence of teammate Jordan Poole, currently averaging his career-high average in points with 21.6.
