Pacers Could Lose Coach to Major East Rival

Alex Kirschenbaum

Mar 27, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA; A view of the Indiana Pacers logo on the shorts of guard George Hill (3) in the game against the Houston Rockets at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Indiana Pacers beat the Houston Rockets by the score of 104-101. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
A key Indiana Pacers coach could be on the move this offseason.

Per Ian Bagley of SNY.tv, current Rick Carlisle assistant coach Mike Weinar has been talking with the loathed New York Knicks about switching sides this summer and serving under new head coach Mike Brown in Madison Square Garden.

For Weinar to depart what had been a winning situation in Indiana (they did come within a game of claiming their first-ever NBA championship in June, after all — although the team's immediate future has a far lower floor), he'd probably need a raise.

Begley adds that, though Weinar is currently under contract with Indiana and has been with Carlisle since the Dallas Mavericks days, he would be permitted to depart were he earning a promotion (i.e. in terms of his tier as an assistant) and a pay upgrade.

This story will be updated...

