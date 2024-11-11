Pacers Could Solve Frontcourt Issues In-House With Former Lottery Pick
The Indiana Pacers are 10 games into the season with a 5-5 record, showing promise but also facing some significant obstacles, especially in their frontcourt. Unfortunately, two of Indiana's key big men—young center James Wiseman and forward Isaiah Jackson—are both out for the season with torn left Achilles tendons.
This has left the Pacers shorthanded, but help might be closer than expected. Jahlil Okafor, a former lottery pick and national champion, could be the answer.
Currently, in the Pacers organization, Okafor recently had a standout performance with the Indiana Mad Ants in the G League, posting 21 points, nine rebounds, and four assists on an efficient 10-for-15 shooting in Sunday’s win. His strong showing caught fans' attention on social media, sparking calls for him to join the Pacers’ roster to help fill the gaps in their injury-depleted frontcourt.
Okafor was the third overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, selected by the Philadelphia 76ers, but his NBA journey has been challenging. After beginning his career with promise in Philadelphia, he struggled to find his footing, bouncing between multiple teams.
His most recent NBA stint was with the Detroit Pistons during the 2020-21 season, where he played 27 games. He was later traded to Brooklyn and then briefly joined the Atlanta Hawks but didn’t secure a roster spot with either team. Following his NBA struggles, Okafor took his talents overseas, playing in China, Spain, and Puerto Rico.
In June, he was selected by Phoenix’s G League affiliate in the expansion draft, eventually landing with the Mad Ants on an Exhibit 10 contract with the Pacers.
A former star at Duke, Okafor boasts an impressive college resume. He was named a consensus First-Team All-American, ACC Player of the Year, First-Team All-ACC, and ACC Rookie of the Year during his time with the Blue Devils, where he also won a national championship.
Although his NBA career hasn’t mirrored his college success, Okafor’s recent performance with the Mad Ants hints at a possible revival. At 28, he has refined his game and brings a blend of scoring, rebounding, and experience that could help the Pacers address their frontcourt needs.
With a current lineup that leans heavily on Myles Turner in the paint, Okafor could provide depth and size that Indiana sorely needs. His post scoring and presence could complement Turner’s defensive strengths, allowing Indiana to weather the absence of Wiseman and Jackson.
If Okafor continues to deliver in the G League, he may not only secure a call-up to the Pacers but could potentially carve out a lasting role with an NBA team once more.
As the Pacers push forward in the season, Okafor’s presence in the organization gives them a unique opportunity to bolster their roster without seeking external trades or signings. It remains to be seen if Okafor’s recent G League success will translate to an NBA comeback, but if he maintains this level of play, it’s likely just a matter of time before he gets another shot.
