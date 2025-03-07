Pacers Could Target $27M Guard This Summer
The Indiana Pacers are hoping to make a deep playoff run for the second consecutive year. They decided to bring back all of their main contributors from last year's Eastern Conference Finals team.
Bringing all of those guys back means that if they don't meet expectations this year, change could be coming. Change could be coming anyway now that Myles Turner will be a free agent this summer.
It's expected that they bring Turner back, though. That doesn't mean that everyone else is going to be brought back.
The Pacers might decide that they want to change course with what they have built.
If the Pacers really want to shake things up, they could try to target someone who can move the ball around and not force Tyrese Haliburton to be the primary ball-handler all of the time.
They could try to target Josh Giddey in a trade if they want a guard who can help with their rebounding woes. Indiana's biggest issue is rebounding.
Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard don't crash the board much, but adding someone like Giddey could help them on that front.
The Pacers could decide that adding Giddey would give them a better way to keep Haliburton healthier and off the ball as a shooter in certain matchups. Giddey also is a pretty good defender.
Any trade for Giddey would be a little expensive to make because the Bulls would require multiple good players in return, not just for the contracts to match, but to get the correct amount of value in their eyes.
Indiana is a team that has a lot of possibilities this offseason. They have a lot of assets that they can move if they decide that they want to change things up after a disappointing playoff finish.
Of course, they could also bring everyone back if they make another Conference Finals run, or if they make the leap to the NBA Finals.
Giddey is averaging 13.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game so far this season.
Pacers One of the Most Improved in Final Quarter Season Grades
