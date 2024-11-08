Pacers Could Trade For Multi-Time $60M All-Star to Bolster Frontcourt
The Indiana Pacers have lost two centers to season-ending injuries and will have to figure out a way to get through the remainer of the season. The Pacers will likely have to gauge the trade market to bring in some extra help.
Indiana is coming off a season where they made a run to the Eastern Conference Finals and are hoping to rekindle that success. So far, it's been a mixed bag for the Pacers but they still believe in the overall ability of their roster.
One option for Indiana could be to look at their East rivals, the Chicago Bulls. Due to the need in the frontcourt, the two teams could come together on a deal that would send two-time All-Star Nikola Vučević to Indiana.
Chicago has been rumored to be looking at dealing Vučević and the Pacers could use his help.
"Chicago is still expected to explore trade options for both LaVine and Vucevic later in the season, sources told ESPN, but the focus now is for both players to rebound after disappointing 2023-2024 seasons."
The big man is in the second year of his current deal and is making $20 million this season and $21.4 million next season. Vučević has averaged 21.1 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game to start the year for Chicago.
He has also shot 47.5 percent from beyond the 3-point line, giving him a career start to the season. Pairing him alongside Myles Turner could be lethal for opposing defenses as both players can shoot the ball well and help space the floor.
While Vučević isn't a rim protector by any means, he could at least give the Pacers some extra size on the floor. He may be one of the best options on the trade market for the Pacers so they may want to look into acquiring him.
The Pacers title window is open so going away a player like Vučević makes sense. He could help make them more relevant in the East and it would solidify their frontcourt for the remainder of the year.
It remains to be seen how the Pacers front office will play things at the trade deadline but they owe it to the players to be active. Indiana could have something but they will need to bring in more talent to keep up with the other elite teams in the NBA.
More Pacers: Pacers Blockbuster Trade Proposal to Snatch Giannis Antetokounmpo From Bucks