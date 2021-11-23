Pacers Crush The Bulls In Chicago

The Indiana Pacers picked up a massive win in Chicago, Illinois, over the Bulls on Monday night.

Their 109-77 win improved their record to 8-11 in their first 19 games.

As for the Bulls they had been tied for the best record in the Eastern Conference prior to the game, but have fallen to 12-6, which still has them as the second seed.

"The key to this game was that we caught them on a back-to-back, which helped," Rick Carlisle said postgame. "We kept turnovers down the whole game and they're missing a couple a guys, which helped too."

The Pacers had been just 2-9 in their first 11 road games before picking up their third road of the win of the season.

"Road wins have been hard to come by," Carlisle said. "This one was earned and much-needed."

Domantas Sabonis led the way with 21 points and 11 rebounds, and all five players in their starting lineup scored in double-digits.

Myles Turner also had a double-double with 12 points and ten rebounds.

As for the Bulls, the Pacers held All-Star guards DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine both under 19 points.

The Pacers will play their next game at home in Indianapolis on Wednesday night against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.