Pacers' Domantas Sabonis and Caris LeVert Status Against Lakers
The Pacers will have Caris LeVert, but be without Domantas Sabonis against the Lakers.
The Indiana Pacers welcome the Los Angeles Lakers to Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indiana on Saturday afternoon in an important game for both teams.
The Pacers continue their quest to hold off the Wizards for the ninth seed and jump over the Hornets for the eighth seed.
As for the Lakers, they remain just a half-game behind the Trail Blazers for the sixth seed, which would avoid the NBA's new play-in tournament.
The Pacers will be without All-Star Domantas Sabonis for the game, but Caris LeVert will play.
Sabonis is out with a quad injury, and the status of both players can be seen in two posts below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Lakers are 8.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS FALL TO BUCKS: On Thursday, in a game that could have gotten them to the eighth seed, the Pacers fell to the Bucks 142-133 and allowed two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to score 40 points and grab 15 rebounds on the night.