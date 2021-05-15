Pacers' Domantas Sabonis and Caris LeVert Status Against Lakers

The Pacers will have Caris LeVert, but be without Domantas Sabonis against the Lakers.

The Indiana Pacers welcome the Los Angeles Lakers to Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indiana on Saturday afternoon in an important game for both teams.

The Pacers continue their quest to hold off the Wizards for the ninth seed and jump over the Hornets for the eighth seed.

As for the Lakers, they remain just a half-game behind the Trail Blazers for the sixth seed, which would avoid the NBA's new play-in tournament.

The Pacers will be without All-Star Domantas Sabonis for the game, but Caris LeVert will play.

Sabonis is out with a quad injury, and the status of both players can be seen in two posts below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Lakers are 8.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.



