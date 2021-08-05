Pacers' Domantas Sabonis Averaged More Points Last Year Than Kemba Walker And More Assists Than Kyrie Irving

Domantas Sabonis of the Indiana Pacers had an underrated season last year and put up more points per game than Kemba Walker and more assists per game than Kyrie Irving.

Last season, Domantas Sabonis made his second consecutive All-Star appearance.

The star forward for the Indiana Pacers averaged 20.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game.

His stats were unbelievable, and yet, not many people around the NBA talk about his brilliance enough.

In fact, he averaged more points per game than four time All-Star Kemba Walker (19.3 PPG), who played for the Boston Celtics last year, and is now headed to the New York Knicks after a buyout from the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania (Tweet below).

Sabonis (as a forward) also averaged more assists than Brooklyn Nets All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving (6.0 APG).

The casual NBA fan would likely think that Walker, an elite scorer, and Irving, an excellent passer, would have better stats than Sabonis in those respective departments.

Yet, that isn't the case, and while Sabonis did make his second All-Star game last year, and Indiana fans definitely recognize his greatness, it's time fans all around the NBA start realizing how talented the 25-year-old is.

