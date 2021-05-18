Pacers' Domantas Sabonis UPDATED Status Against Hornets
Domantas Sabonis will play against the Hornets on Tuesday.
The Indiana Pacers have had the injury bug all season long, and their play-in game against the Hornets on Tuesday is no different.
Earlier in the day, it was announced that Caris LeVert would miss the game due to health and safety protocols.
The Tweet from FantasyLabs NBA earlier in the day can be seen below.
However, the team did get a fresh breath of air when word came down that All-Star Domantas Sabonis will play in the game.
Sabonis had been questionable with a quad injury but will play on Tuesday evening.
The status of Sabonis can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Pacers are 2-point favorites over the Hornets in Indiana, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS BEAT RAPTORS: The Indiana Pacers beat the Toronto Raptors 125-113 on Sunday afternoon, and the win gives them the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. They will play the Charlotte hornets in Indiana for the first play-in game on Tuesday. CLICK HERE.
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE