Pacers' Domantas Sabonis UPDATED Status Against Hornets

Domantas Sabonis will play against the Hornets on Tuesday.

The Indiana Pacers have had the injury bug all season long, and their play-in game against the Hornets on Tuesday is no different.

Earlier in the day, it was announced that Caris LeVert would miss the game due to health and safety protocols.

The Tweet from FantasyLabs NBA earlier in the day can be seen below.

However, the team did get a fresh breath of air when word came down that All-Star Domantas Sabonis will play in the game.

Sabonis had been questionable with a quad injury but will play on Tuesday evening.

The status of Sabonis can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Pacers are 2-point favorites over the Hornets in Indiana, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball