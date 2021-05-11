Pacers' Edmond Sumner Status in 76ers Game
The Indiana Pacers will be without Edmond Sumner on Tuesday evening against the 76ers.
The Indiana Pacers have missed Malcolm Brogdon for the last six games and Jeremy Lamb over the previous 12 games, and neither will play on Tuesday against the 76ers.
However, another key player can be added to the long list of players who will not play for the Pacers on Tuesday. Edmond Sumner, who has averaged 7.5 points per game and started 24 times this season, is out with a knee injury, and his status can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.
The Pacers lost T.J. Warren for the entire season, and Myles Turner remains out indefinitely. Meanwhile, the Pacers do still hold the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.
The 76ers are favored by 6-points, according to FanDuel
BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports.
PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works.
RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record.
PACERS GET MUCH NEEDED VICTORY: The Pacers beat the Cavs 111-102 on Monday night in Cleveland, and the win had them regain the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference after the Wizards fell to the Hawks in Atlanta on the same night.