Pacers' Edmond Sumner Status in 76ers Game

The Indiana Pacers will be without Edmond Sumner on Tuesday evening against the 76ers.

The Indiana Pacers have missed Malcolm Brogdon for the last six games and Jeremy Lamb over the previous 12 games, and neither will play on Tuesday against the 76ers.

However, another key player can be added to the long list of players who will not play for the Pacers on Tuesday. Edmond Sumner, who has averaged 7.5 points per game and started 24 times this season, is out with a knee injury, and his status can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.

The Pacers lost T.J. Warren for the entire season, and Myles Turner remains out indefinitely. Meanwhile, the Pacers do still hold the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

The 76ers are favored by 6-points, according to FanDuel

Related stories on NBA basketball