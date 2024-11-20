Pacers Emerge as Favorites to Land Joel Embiid in Blockbuster Trade
The Indiana Pacers have been one of the more depleted teams in the league, especially in their frontcourt. Their star center, Myles Turner, is the only viable player in that position group; however, he alone is not enough to carry the weight.
It's clear that the Pacers desperately need a trade, specifically for a big man. If these odds tell us anything, they could be in the mix for arguably the best big man in the NBA today, superstar center Joel Embiid.
According to Bovada, the Pacers are the odds-on favorite to land Embiid in a potential trade.
The Pacers have the best odds at +200, followed by the New York Knicks at +300, the Brooklyn Nets at +350, the Dallas Mavericks at +450, and the New Orleans Pelicans at +550 to round off the top five.
The 76ers are off to a miserable start to the season. Philadelphia sits with the worst record in the NBA, at 2-11, which is last in the lowly Eastern Conference.
The 76ers were supposed to be one of the top teams in the NBA and had great odds for the 2025 title; however, as things stand, they are far from that team, and if things continue to trend in that direction; a trade could be on the horizon.
Although Embiid has struggled with injury throughout his tremendous NBA career, his talent is undeniable. When Embiid is right, he is arguably the best player in the world.
Embiid is not having a great season so far, but he is well on his way to the Hall of Fame. He is a 27.8 career point scorer, along with 11.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.7 blocks, and 0.9 steals, while shooting 50 percent from the field and 34 percent from three in 436 games.
A potential addition of Embiid would make the Pacers one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, alongside the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Adding a star player like Embiid would fix a ton of issues, especially in the rebounds category, as the Pacers are ranked 28th in total rebounds per game, averaging 48.6.
The Pacers are a middle-of-the-pact offense as things stand, but with Embiid and his scoring punch, they could be an elite offense. Add the fact that Tyrese Haliburton could go off on a moment's notice alongside the likes of Turner and Pascal Siakam.
