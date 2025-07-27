Pacers Exec Gets Shockingly Candid About Losing Myles Turner
The Indiana Pacers were happy to have Myles Turner as their starting center for the last decade. His ability to block shots and hit 3's was a big part of what Indiana did this past season during their run to the Finals.
Turner did not play well once the Pacers reached the Finals and played the Oklahoma City Thunder, shooting just 37 percent from the field. Even worse, he was just 21 percent from beyond the 3-point arc against OKC.
Indiana let Turner walk to the Milwaukee Bucks, as he signed a four-year deal worth $108.9 million with the Bucks. One Pacers executive doesn't seem too worried about that.
More news: Pacers Make Massive Roster Move as Offseason Rolls On
Turner is 29 years old and is in the prime of his career, but he will likely only get worse from here. An anonymous executive is not that worried about losing Turner.
While talking to Keith Smith of Spotrac, an anonymous Pacers executive says that the team needs to be smart with the center spot moving forward.
“It’s tough. Myles was so important to everything we’ve been over the last decade," the executive said. "But we have to be smart, both right now and in the future. We feel like we used our assets well to get center options in the building that can help us continue to be a really good team.”
He believes that the Pacers will be fine at the center position, at least for next season, while Tyrese Haliburton is out. They do have plenty of assets to make a move in the future, too.
More news: Surprise Pacers Wing Could Join Starting Lineup, Under One Condition
Indiana has enough assets between players and draft picks to make a big move to trade for a center if they decide that they need to do that. Turner has plateaued as a player, too.
Turner's failure to hit open shots and be effective on the offensive side of the court in the Finals is a big reason why the Pacers aren't too hurt that he left for Milwaukee.
With Haliburton out next year, this was the perfect excuse for them to part ways with Turner if they were looking to upgrade that spot at some point.
This past season, Turner averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
More news: Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Says Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Had One of NBA's Greatest Seasons
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.