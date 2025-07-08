Pacers Executive Reveals Shocking Way He Found Out About Myles Turner Joining Bucks
An Indiana Pacers executive found out about Myles Turner signing with the Milwaukee Bucks through his phone rather than Turner himself.
During the first week of free agency, the Bucks made the bold move to waive star guard Damian Lillard to create immediate salary relief and freed up enough space to sign Turner.
President of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard held a media briefing regarding the Pacers' offseason so far, which has included finding a replacement for Turner.
Pritchard said that he learned about Turner's new contract through ESPN reporter Shams Charania on social media.
"I just felt like we were working toward a deal, but when you're unrestricted, as soon as you hear a number that you feel like is good for you, I think he felt like he had to take it," Pritchard said.
"... We would have been open to a sign-and-trade because it's sort of mutually beneficial, but we didn't get to that point unfortunately. I saw Shams (Charania of ESPN) tweet it and that's how I knew."
"I think I was shocked if I'm being perfectly honest," Pritchard said. "I felt like we were going back and forth in an open way."
According to the Pacers, they never had the chance to match the final offer and ultimately were left in the dark regarding his decision.
Pritchard said that the team was willing to go into the luxury tax and pay to keep the team's core intact.
Turner seemingly wanted to start a new chapter with another organization. He was always in trade rumors during his time in Indiana and reportedly felt like he wasn't valued within the organization.
Both parties seemingly mended fences and looked in sync over the past season. The Pacers made it all the way to the NBA Finals, with Turner playing a key role on the team.
With Tyrese Haliburton out for the season, the Pacers can have a chance to retool the roster over the upcoming season to prepare for the franchise player's return.
