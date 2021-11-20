Pacers Fall To LaMelo Ball And Hornets In Charlotte

The Indiana Pacers have not had the start to the season that they would have liked.

Through their first 17 games they are now just 6-11 after losing to the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina 121-118 on Friday night.

"If you don't compete, and you don't compete the right way, you get kicked in the face," Rick Carlisle said postgame. "We got kicked in the face in the first half and then to start the third."

The highest scoring player on the team was Jeremy Lamb who had 23 points off the bench going up against his former team.

No one in the starting lineup for the Pacers had more than six rebounds or two assists.

Over on the Hornets side, LaMelo Ball is turning into a potential All-Star as soon as this season, because he has looked sensational.

The third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft exploded for 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

The Hornets advanced to 10-7 on the season, and look like they will be a playoff team for the first time since 2016.

The two teams played each other in the first game of the season, and the Hornets also won that game in Charlotte.

After the win it will be a quick turnaround for the Hornets as they will head straight to Atlanta after the game to face the Hawks on Saturday evening.

As for the Pacers, they will head straight home to host the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night.