Pacers Fall to Nets, Lose More Players to Injuries

The Indiana Pacers lost 130-113 on Thursday night against the Nets, and had more injuries to add to their growing list of players out.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --The Indiana Pacers played host to the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night, and this was a Nets team that did not have James Harden or Kyrie Irving, but they did have Kevin Durant.

The Nets beat the Pacers 130-113 behind Kevin Durant's 42 points, and the Pacers continue to struggle on the defensive end (23rd in the NBA in points per game allowed before tip-off), and Thursday night only proved to be an even worse showing.

That being said, in defense of the Pacers, they have a severe case of the injury bug right now. Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis did not play in the game, and during the game, they had Malcolm Brogdon, Edmond Sumner and Jakaar Sampson all get hurt.

"That's my first thought is those guys, and making sure they're OK," Nate Bjorkgren said post-game.

The Pacers closed the game with just seven of their 15 players available. They were down by 23 points but did cut the game down to a seven-point spread in the fourth quarter.

"It says a lot of their will," Bjorkgren said. "They wanted to come in and keep grinding, and they came in and played defense and got stops and even had some clean looks at it when we got it to seven."

Caris LeVert had a monster game against his old team, scoring 36 points and dishing out five assists, but there was just not enough help for him to keep up with the Nets and their offense with Durant.

Here are some Tweets from Thursday night’s game below.