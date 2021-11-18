Pacers Fall To Struggling Pistons In Detroit

The Indiana Pacers suffered a bad loss on Wednesday night when they fell to the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.

Coming into the game, the Pistons had a 3-10 record in their first 13 games, but they went out and beat the Pacers 97-89 to pick up their fourth win of the season.

As for the Pacers, they fell to 6-10 in their first 16 games.

"We lost three out of four quarters, so really they were the ones that dominated the play," Rick Carlisle said postgame. "They were clearly the aggressors from the start."

The Pacers were also without Chris Duarte in the game who was out with a shoulder injury.

Duarte is averaging 14.3 points per game on over 40% shooting from the three-point range, so his absence was noticeable.

Malcolm Brogdon led the way with 20 points, five rebounds and four assists.

He's averaging an impressive 22.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game this season.

Domantas Sabonis also put up a double-double scoring 15 points and grabbing ten rebounds.

Over on the Pistons side, they were led by Jerami Grant, who had 19 points and Cory Joseph, who had 18 points.

Cade Cunningham (first overall pick in the NBA Draft this past off-season), had 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

The Pistons are clearly rebuilding, so their 4-10 record is nothing to be surprised by, but the Pacers are a veteran-led team who also have an NBA Champion head coach.

This is not the way they would have wanted to start their season.