Pacers Fan Who Was Harassed in New York Receives Massive Welcome Ahead of Game 4
The Indiana Pacers were able to win the first two games in New York before losing Game 3 at home. Taking both in Madison Square Garden gives the Pacers a massive advantage.
Now, the Pacers have to just win two more games in the next five in order to win the series. During one of those games in New York, a Pacers fan went viral because of the poor treatment he was getting from Knicks fans.
Hans Perez was seen walking away from a horde of Knicks fans while they were yelling at him, hurling insults at him, and physically throwing trash at him.
Read more: Pacers Guard says Indiana Isn't Worried About Jalen Brunson
The Pacers saw what happened and reached out to him. Tyrese Haliburton made the generous offer to fly him to Indy so that he could see Game 4 in person.
Indiana sent out a crew to meet him at the airport and document his journey to Indianapolis.
Perez is a firefighter, so it makes the Knicks fan's behavior even more despicable. Firefighters do everything they possibly can to make people's lives better.
Rolling into the airport wasn't the only cool thing that Perez got to enjoy. He was also on set with Pat McAfee for his show live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse ahead of Game 4.
Indiana is hoping to get a win for Perez and the rest of the fan base on Tuesday night to take a 3-1 lead in the series. Getting that lead would give them a great chance to win the series and head to the second NBA Finals in franchise history.
More Pacers news: Pacers' Myles Turner Reacts to Tyrese Haliburton's Dad Being Allowed Back
Winning this game while he's in attendance would be a very cool moment for Perez. He is certainly grateful for everything that Haliburton and the rest of the Pacers did for him.
Haliburton now needs to turn his attention to playing better in Game 4 than he did in Game 3. He needs to be more aggressive with his shot.
The Pacers have to bounce back after giving up a 20-point lead in the first half. It would be surprising if they didn't make the required adjustments to get a win.
More Indiana Pacers news: Pacers Fans Epically Troll Knicks Fans With Insane Parking Lot Price
Pacers Lost Major Advantage vs Knicks in Game 3 Meltdown
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.