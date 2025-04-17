Pacers Fans React to Damian Lillard Injury News
The Indiana Pacers didn't have to deal with Damian Lillard at the beginning of the first round of the playoffs last year. He missed the first couple of games due to an injury.
While he was able to come back, Giannis Antetokounmpo was not. That helped the Pacers win the series in six games and eventually make a run to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Lillard was expected to miss some of the series against the Pacers this season because of DVT in his right calf. While he will still miss Game 1, he isn't going to miss the entire series.
With the news that Lillard will be back after Game 1 of this series, Pacers fans had some varying reactions. Some were bummed while others are glad that Indiana will face them at full strength.
It's clear that Pacers fans are feeling a mixture of happiness and uncertainty. It certainly would have been easier for the Pacers to win this series if Lillard had missed most of it.
Instead, they have to take on the team at full strength. If they beat the Bucks this time, there will be no excuses from other fan bases about the Pacers making a false run through the East.
Indiana still feels like it can win the series no matter who is playing on the other side. They are very confident that last year's run was anything but a fluke.
Beating the Bucks with both Antetokounmpo and Lillard in the lineup might actually give the Pacers more confidence than they had last year.
Tyrese Haliburton still has to be defended on the other end of the court, as do Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner. That's something the Bucks struggled with last year in the playoffs.
Milwaukee's defense doesn't get any better with Lillard back on the floor. He will also have quite a bit of rust to knock off.
During the regular season, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game. He shot 44.8 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from three.
