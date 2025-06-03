Pacers Flight to Oklahoma City Redirected Ahead of NBA Finals Game 1
The Indiana Pacers experienced a bit of a scare on their way to Oklahoma City for the start of the NBA Finals.
The Pacers' team plan was diverted to Tulsa due to a tornado warning that was in effect in Oklahoma City.
Pacers beat writer Scott Agness shared the news via X.
Indiana is set to travel to Oklahoma City for the opening two games of the NBA Finals, with Game 1 tipping off Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET.
The Pacers will take part in NBA Finals media day on Wednesday at Paycom Center, the site of Thursday night’s highly anticipated series opener.
