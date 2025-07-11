Pacers Forward Could Make Major Statement in Summer League, Says Insider
The Indiana Pacers had to play a lot of guys early in the season who had no business being in their rotation. Injuries to Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Isaiah Jackson, and James Wiseman thrust guys onto the court who weren't expected to play.
One of those players was rookie forward Johnny Furphy. Furphy was taken in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft and was expected to play most of the season in the G-League.
Those injuries forced him to play a lot in the early part of the season, and he ended up playing 50 games as a rookie.
One Pacers insider believes that Furphy could have a breakout role on the Summer League team this year. John Hollinger of The Athletic believes that Furphy could be in a position to make a major statement.
"This summer, however, Furphy should have a lot more responsibility and a chance to stake his claim to rotation minutes at age 20. He’ll need to show he can create a reasonably efficient offense with more regular reps on the ball."
Furphy is going to get ample opportunity in Summer League to show that he has grown into a player who is worthy of being in the rotation. With Turner gone and Tyrese Haliburton out for the year, rotation spots are open.
While Furphy was injured in the Pacers' first Summer League game on Thursday against the Cavs, he still had eight points on 3-of-4 shooting before exiting the game after just nine minutes.
Furphy was drafted by the Pacers for his offensive ability. They like his ability to shoot the ball and love his length. They are hoping he can eventually develop into a rotation player.
How soon that happens remains to be seen. He only played in 10 G League games last season, which is a detriment to his development. He played just 7.6 minutes per game in the NBA, too.
As a rookie with the Pacers last season, Furphy averaged 2.1 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game. He shot 38 percent from the field and 30 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
