Pacers Forward Sends Clear Message to Doubters Ahead of New Season
The Indiana Pacers have been counted out by everyone in the media as contenders this season. Most pundits don't see a path for them to make another deep playoff run without Tyrese Haliburton.
No one expected them to make the Eastern Conference Finals two seasons ago. Despite that run, everyone was flabbergasted to see the Pacers in the NBA Finals last year.
Aaron Nesmith is tired of hearing the critics doubt the team. He thinks this team can still make the playoffs and compete, and he has a message for the haters.
Pacers Forward Aaron Nesmith Sends stirring Message to the Haters
Nesmith let ESPN know that the Pacers do not care that no one has faith in them, since no one has had faith in them when they made their big runs over the last two years.
"It doesn't really matter what people believe or what they say," Nesmith told ESPN. "They haven't believed in us in three years. We surprise them every single year. I don't see what makes this year any different."
The Pacers are used to being the underdogs. That's a role that the organization has been in since it merged from the ABA back in the 1970s. It's a role this team has embraced with open arms.
Nesmith is confident in this team's ability to adjust without Haliburton and Myles Turner, two big pieces of the team that will no longer be available to them.
The Pacers Won't Catch Other Teams Off-Guard This Year
Unlike the media, other teams around the NBA respect the Pacers and what they can do. They will not be caught off guard by the up-tempo, random style of offense they play.
Now that teams understand how the Pacers are trying to play, they will be ready to be more physical with them and knock them off their spots before they can get down the court at the blazing pace they love to play.
How the Pacers respond to that will be the defining moment of their season. Adjustments will be key for a team that has already faced adversity after just one preseason game, with reserve guard T.J. McConnell out for a month.
