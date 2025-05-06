Pacers Getting Massive Boost From Red-Hot Andrew Nembhard In Playoffs
The Indiana Pacers stunned the basketball world with a 121-112 road victory over the 64-win Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.
The big caveat of that win, as so often happens in the playoffs, was the health of All-Star guard Darius Garland. The 6-foot-1 pro sat out with a moderate big toe sprain, missing his third straight playoff contest due to the injury. Sam Merrill drew the start in his stead.
The 25-year-old Garland hasn't been available since Cleveland's own 121-112 victory, in Game 2 of an eventual uncompetitive sweep over the Miami Heat on April 23. In that bout, Garland scored 21 points, passed for nine assists, and snagged a pair of rebounds.
All-Star power forward Evan Mobley and sixth man forward De'Andre Hunter both suffered concerning ailments during Game 1. None of the three were at the club's Tuesday shootaround ahead of a suddenly critical Game 2.
Still, the defeat represented a big moment for Indiana, which hasn't been given much of a chance to do significant playoff damage — despite riding some injury luck all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals just last year with the same rotation.
In the upset on Sunday, starting Pacers swingman Andrew Nembhard (ahem) paced all Pacers scorers with a team-most 23 points, achieved on 7-of-10 shooting from the floor (5-of-6 from distance) and 4-of-4 shooting from the charity stripe, along with six dimes. He also logged a +21 plus-minus.
Nembhard and fellow starting wing Aaron Nesmith have served as unsung heroes for Indiana for much of the last two seasons. But their ability to function as offensive release valves for the Pacers' two, more ball-dominant All-Stars, point guard Tyrese Haliburton and power forward Pascal Siakam, paired with their solid perimeter defense, makes them critical components of Indiana's success.
Nembhard's long rang sniping during these playoffs has been a massive X-factor. He's connecting on an insane 57.1 percent of 4.7 triple tries a night.
Across the balance of his career, the 6-foot-5 third-year wing is averaging a career 51.1 percent 3-point percentage (on 3.8 long range takes a game).
Per Alex Golden of The Blue And Golden, that conversion rate isn't just really good — it's the best in playoff history.
In fairness, Nembhard is also just 25, and playing in just his third season. But he has already appeared in 23 career playoff games, a not-too-shabby sum that represents a relatively respectable sample size. Perhaps he won't connect at 3-pointers at this level forever, but the fact that he's been so good early is encouraging.
Do the Pacers' postseason chances hinge on Nembhard's historic success from distance?
Maybe not, but they don't hurt.
