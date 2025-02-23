Pacers GM Gets Honest About Tyrese Haliburton on Offense
The Indiana Pacers have established themselves as one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference following a slow start to the season. Indiana has battled back and now has their sights set on duplicating success from last season.
The Pacers reached the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago behind some strong play from their core group of players. But star guard Tyrese Haliburton has struggled to maintain his level of consistency this season.
One area that Haliburton has struggled in is on the offensive side of the ball. His role gives him a lot of responsibility in running the offense and sometimes it seems that it can be too much for him.
Luckily for Haliburton, the Pacers roster is stacked with other talented players who can help him out. One of which is guard Andre Nembhard and his contributions are vital to the team.
Even Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan understands this and spoke about his value to the squad. Buchanan specifically mentioned Haliburton has a player who benefits from having Nembhard on the floor with him.
“Andrew I think is a big piece that helps everybody else play well. Specifically, Tyrese. Having another guy out there to take some of the play-making responsibilities and just bring the ball up the floor sometimes at the pace we play. It’s nice to have another guy that can do that and can do it well."
Nembhard has given this Pacers team some solid contributions and it's helped Haliburton out with production. For the season, Nembhard has averaged 10.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.
Having both Haliburton and Nembhard on the floor gives the Pacers two guards who can run the show, throwing the opponent's defensive schemes into question. Indiana can be a very strong offensive team but they will need Haliburton to step up in the biggest moments down the stretch of the season.
