Pacers GM Gives Honest Assessment of Team
Indiana Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan offered some insight into the sales pitch for free agents when attempting to recruit players to the team.
The Pacers exemplify a classic small-market team, lacking the national coverage that teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks receive, despite having a talented roster that plays an exciting brand of basketball.
These smaller market teams lack national recognition, which is unfortunate because passionate local fans avidly support their teams through thick and thin.
Convincing players to relocate to the Midwest for drawing plays can be challenging, particularly regarding potential brand deals and award recognition in certain scenarios.
Buchanan, during an uncommon instance of self-awareness for a smaller market team, recognized the difficulties of drawing players to a place like Indiana.
"We can't offer the beach. We can't offer nightlife. We can't offer great weather in January, but if you love basketball and that's what you're really about at your core, this is a great spot to be for players," he said on The Jim Rome Show.
Buchanan may appear biased about Indiana’s basketball prospects, but he’s not mistaken in pointing out the Pacers’ impressive roster depth, which would be a great fit for a star player.
The team already boasts a star player in Tyrese Haliburton, one of the most versatile guards in the league, who can create for himself and others.
This makes him a high-profile player that other players would enjoy competing against.
Although it’s more challenging to break through the national sphere while playing for a small market, greatness is undeniable, and the league will recognize players who excel in basketball, regardless of their hometown.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, a star player for the Milwaukee Bucks, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a star player for the Oklahoma City Thunder, exemplify how a player can become a significant face of the league in any market.
Both athletes contend for titles and consistently reach the playoffs, all while being incredibly appreciated by fans long after they stop playing for the team.
While Indiana may not boast star power, it compensates with its loyalty to players and a genuine appreciation for those who choose to join a smaller city despite having other options, aiming to contribute to the team's success.
