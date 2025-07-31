Pacers GM Offers Shocking Take on Indiana's 'Gap Year' Season
The Indiana Pacers were the closest they've ever been to an NBA championship this past season. They fell just two quarters short of closing the deal, losing their best player in the process.
Without Tyrese Haliburton available for next season because of a torn Achilles, most around the NBA believe that the Pacers are in for a gap year next year.
That's not how those in the building see it. The Pacers believe they can build upon last year's great run, even without their best player lacing it up next season.
More news: Pacers Make Bold Decision on Rookie Guard's Contract
While speaking on Setting the Pace, Pacers GM Chad Buchanan gave some insight as what the thought process is going into next season.
"We'll see about that. We think our guys are at their best when they feel disrespected and slighted and tossed aside. We're an afterthought right now because we don't have Tyrese, and we're talking about the loss of Myles, and those are big losses for sure."
Buchanan understands that the Pacers have been cast aside by the general public for each of the last two years, and that's when they've gone on their best runs.
The Pacers made the Eastern Conference Finals two seasons ago before making the leap to the NBA Finals this past season, and no one expected them to make either run.
It's certainly going to be a tall task without Haliburton. Competing without Turner isn't quite as bad because of the fact that the Pacers saw what happens when he plays very badly in the NBA Finals.
More news: Pacers Hall of Famer Reggie Miller Outside of Top 50 in New All-Time Player Rankings
Turner was abysmal in the Finals. Had he been just 15 percent better, the Pacers might have been able to win the series in six games instead of losing in seven.
Replacing Haliburton is going to be the biggest issue. The way he completely controls the game on the offensive end of the court because of the tempo he plays at is going to be hard to replicate.
Haliburton's playmaking is going to be the biggest thing that the team misses. Andrew Nembhard has enormous shoes to fill as the starting point guard while Haliburton recovers from his horrendous injury.
Indiana should make the playoffs next year. Any sort of postseason run after that is gravy for the team.
More news: Pacers GM Predicts How Indiana Will Pick New Starting Shooting Guard
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.